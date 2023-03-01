Dec. 27, 1963 – Feb. 23, 2023
Dennis Raymond Pratt, born Dec. 27, 1963, in Indianapolis, Indiana, went to his ultimate reward on Feb. 23, 2023, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Dennis’ life and adventures took him across our country, spending his childhood in Sterling, Virginia, and eventually settling in Portland, Oregon, to raise his family.
He spent his final years in Independence, Oregon, with his love and partner, Susan Teruya.
Dennis is survived by his two children Andrew and Margaret Pratt; his mother Elaine Pratt; and his siblings Kenneth, Benjamin and Jennifer Pratt.
Dennis served 22 honorable years in the United States Navy, served in both Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and was an active and enthusiastic member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served various VFW positions from Oregon State Chaplain to the Oregon State Commander.
Dennis will be most remembered for his sense of humor, his love of adventure and American history and most especially his love of service to the veteran community.
Services in Dennis’ honor will be held at St. John the Apostle in Oregon City, Oregon, on March 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. An 11:30 a.m. Rosary will be held immediately before. Virtual services will be held at www.sja-catholicchurch.com for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers his children request that donations be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Dennis’ honor.
