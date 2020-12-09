Dick Stuart Dye passed on Nov. 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, while hiking near Palm Springs, California. About three miles in, he chose to take the trail to heaven instead of finishing the last two miles with his family. His five children are devastated with his unexpected departure. They are also convinced that he is with his wife of 56 years who preceded him in death seven months ago.
Dick was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Hamilton, Montana, to Clifford and Lucy Dye. His arrival was thrilling as he was the fourth of five children. He was the only boy in the family, making him a favorite. He was spoiled by his sisters Shirley, Katherine, Beverly, and Marge.
Dick spent his childhood growing up in communities surrounding Missoula, Montana. He was a proud graduate of Plains High School class of 1960, having made lots of friends and fond memories while there.
A short time after graduating he served a two-year mission in London, England, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a faithful follower of Christ in word and deed and he passed that love and commitment on to his children and grandchildren.
After returning from a successful mission he entered the University of Montana where he met his devoted bride Patricia Lear. They were married on April 28, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Shortly after marriage Dick chose to avoid the draft by joining the Army in 1964. While he was stationed in Korea in 1965 his first son Vince was born. Darren, Deidre, Marka, and Whittney would be born within the following six years. Children were coming so quickly his father warned him, “If he wasn’t careful there wouldn’t be room for him at the table.” In the end it took more than one table for his posterity of 25 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren to gather for a meal. Dick was most proud of his five children. In a recent post he said, “They are achievers who quietly go about doing good for others.” His children shared many good times and much laughter with their father. He had a quick wit and a kind and compassionate spirit. “Dad was always planning some adventure for family get togethers and often those escapades came with an unexpected plot twist, an adrenaline rush, and a great story to tell later.” He was a constant listening ear, offering advice, support, forgiveness, and a helping hand. In his passing his children say, “He and mom were the two who truly loved us absolutely unconditionally.”
Dick was a venturesome entrepreneur with business endeavors that consisted of owning a carnival ride, a painting company, being a sewing machine salesman, etc. while living in Montana. After “getting tired of preparing for winter” year round in Montana, he loaded up his family in the summer of 1978 and headed for greener pastures in Philomath, Oregon where he bought Lemoine’s Floor Covering and Interiors. He continued to own and operate this business even after moving to Dallas, Oregon in December 1990. Dick had a keen eye for interior design and his craftsmanship has adorned the homes of countless customers throughout the Willamette Valley for the past 40 years.
Dick’s hobbies included bicycling, Boxer dogs, and kayaking, and road trips. He enjoyed the company and members of the Polk County Peddlers, a biking club he founded in Dallas, Oregon. He also found respite from work attending dog shows with his wife and grandchildren and winning many shows, while making great friends and awesome memories.
He was a devoted young men’s youth leader with his church for 30 plus years. His love of adventure made him the perfect fit for this role. He influenced countless young men for good.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents Clifford and Lucy Dye, and older sister Kathrine Thorson. He is survived by his three sisters Shirley Mitchell, Beverly Regan, and Marge Woolridge; five children Vince (Melinda) Dye, Darren (Marilynda) Dye, Deidre (Dave) Opager, Marka (Mike) Turner and Whittney McIntosh, 25 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren who will miss him endlessly.
A viewing will be held on Dec. 10, 2020 from 4 to 5:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th Street, Dallas, Oregon to honor both Dick and Trish (Patricia). A funeral will follow the viewing and will start at 6 p.m. A zoom link for the funeral will also be offered as a bonus this year due to Covid. www.youtube.com/c/DallasWards Because of the awesomeness of our parents we are honoring them with a parade. Please join us in showing them some love and line the street of Lacreole in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 am. You can throw kisses and wave as the motorcade passes. We will start at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington Street and wind them north on Lacreole Street and east onto East Ellendale for one last pass by their old homestead before we return them to their native state of Montana to rest. Interment in the Corvallis Cemetery in Corvallis, Montana on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers share something chocolate with a friend and tell a good story about Dick and Trish. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.