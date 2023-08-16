August 13, 1940 – August 1, 2023
Dixon L. Powers passed on Aug. 1, 2023.
He was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Lamar, Colorado.
He leaves his wife Darlene, and daughters Robbin Rambo, Shelly Winter, and Sherry Langley. There are nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all in Arkansas. He is also survived by his brother Fred Powers and Rosalie of Hemet, California; and sister Donna Ferguson of Stockton, California. There are many nieces and nephews.
Dixon enjoyed soccer and golf. He retired from Nike when he was 63. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Salem Memory Care for the care they extended to Dixon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.