Sept. 7, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2022
Dolah Emily (Nutt) Olsson was born in Amoret, Missouri, to Bonnie Emily (Allman) Nutt and Fred Henry Nutt on Sept. 7, 1933. It is with sadness, the family shares that she passed away in Salem on Sept. 18, 2022.
She lived in Connecticut as an adult and in Bend, Drain, Falls City, and Dallas, Oregon. She worked at Dallas Care Center as a medicine aide for 20 years. She attended and was active with Dallas United Methodist Church for 40 years. Her hobbies were written correspondence, reading mystery novels, sewing, baking, gardening, and attending the houseplants.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Pengra Olsson; and her brother Howard Lane Nutt.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Ilene Nutt; her children Eric Wayne Olsson of Dallas and Gretchen Emily (Olsson) Marshall of Tualatin; her grandchildren Keaton Alexander Marshall and Sean Joseph Marshall; her nephew and niece Jon Lane Nutt and Vanessa Ann Nutt, and their families. She was loved by all, and had countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
