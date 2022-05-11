April 24, 1937 – May 2, 2022
Dolores Friesen, a resident of Keizer, Oregon, formerly of Dallas, died on Monday, May 2 in Dallas.
She was born on April 24, 1937, in Dallas, Oregon, the daughter of John and Carolyn Klassen. Dolores graduated from Dallas High School in 1956.
Dolores married Alton Friesen on June 23, 1956, at the Salt Creek Baptist Church. Dolores worked at the Tracy Cannery and later for the Gerlinger Carrier Company in Dallas as a secretary.
Dolores had attended Salt Creek Baptist Church for 85 years. She helped with summer vacation Bible School and in the church kitchen. She also helped in the church nursery caring for the babies and young children.
Dolores worked part-time as a receptionist with Alton at their family business, Vacu-Maid Northwest in Dallas for many years.
Dolores and Alton enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, and the Caribbean.
Dolores enjoyed flower gardening. She enjoyed salmon fishing at Newport and Memorial Day camping at South Beach. Dolores enjoyed watching football and basketball. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Decorating and design were a gift for her. Dolores was very generous and always put others first before herself. Dolores loved to meet with her close friends and her sister, Sharon Welfley each month for lunch. Sharon was not only her sister and only sibling but her best friend as well.
She is survived by her husband Alton; sons Jeff and Joe Friesen of Keizer and Jeremy of Phoenix, Arizona; sister and brother-in-law Sharon, and Roy Welfley; along with five grandchildren Joshua, Ben, Kristen, Hayden and McKinley; and eight great-grandchildren Zachary, Lilliana, Hayley, Savanah, Jake, Jaelie, Ezikeyel and Hunter.
A Celebration of Dolores’s Life will be on Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at Salt Creek Baptist Church. Interment will be in Salt Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tapawingo Church Camp for the New Dining Hall in care of Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
