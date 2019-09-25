Dolores Jane May, 67, a resident of Dallas, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, after battling cancer.
She was born on April 18, 1952, in Corvallis, the daughter of Alton and Peggy (Manion) May. She grew up in Salem.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon. For many years, Dolores worked as the coordinator of services for disabled students at Lane Community College. She enjoyed helping people, but felt the need to change her focus. After leaving LCC she worked at becoming a writer, and later joined a writers group, where she enjoyed learning how to become better at her craft.
As she continued writing, she later became a master gardener from 2001 to present. She served an unprecedented term as president from 2010 to 2012. She was recognized as the Master Gardener “Behind the Scenes” in 2007, Master Gardener of the Year in 2012. She was energetic, kindhearted and sassy.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, reading, music of all genres, movies and popcorn (you can’t possibly watch a movie and not eat popcorn!), and touring homes and gardens around the valley.
She is survived by her brothers Aaron May, David May (Martha Hammann); sister Barbara (David) Magnuson; nephew Kyle Magnuson; niece Amy Magnuson; aunt Betty May; cousins Paul May, Doug, Bruce and Karen Hiatt, Joann (Bill) Myers and their son Eric.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Inspiration Garden at Mt. Fir Park in Independence, OR. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory please go to www.dallastribute.com.
