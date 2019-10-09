Domingo Amaya II was born on July 23, 1977, in Dallas to Domingo and Lidia Amaya. Domingo graduated from Central High School in 1995, and went on to play baseball throughout his college years.
Domingo met the love of his life, his wife Josephina Amaya in 2004. The two married on March 23, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have three beautiful children: two sons and one daughter.
Domingo worked as a concrete finisher for Cement Masons local 555, and some of his passions and hobbies included: baseball, football, basketball, going to the beach, fishing, watching his son play baseball and he loved coaching his son in baseball. Domingo loved his family and close friends and really enjoyed spending time with them. Holidays were extra special to him and he always looked forward to building memories.
Domingo Amaya II passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, in Salem, where he was surrounded by family and a lot of love.
Domingo is survived by his Wife Josephina Amaya; sons: Jonathon Sanchez, Domingo Amaya III; and daughter Aryana Amaya, all of Salem; siblings: Angelita Amaya, Irma Young, Hermelinda Amaya-Dilts, and Christopher Humeland; nephews and nieces: Fernando, Iszak, Sasha, Lydia, Miranda, Michael, and Mikayla.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lidia Delos Reyes-Amaya and niece Alexis Amaya.
Josephina and the family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Renee Prins and the entire Oregon Oncology staff where she works and where Domingo received his care. The staff treated Domingo with the absolute best care possible and went above and beyond to support their family for the past three years. They would also like to thank everyone who has helped and supported the family.
Visitation was on Friday, Oct. 4, from 3-8 p.m. at Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Independence, followed by a burial at Hilltop Cemetery in Independence.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
