Domingo Amaya, 42, died Sept. 24, 2019, in Salem. He was born on July 23, 1977, to Domingo and Lidia Amaya.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4, 3-8 p.m. at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St, Independence. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St, Independence, with committal to follow at Hilltop Cemetery, Independence, and a reception at the church following.
Farnstrom Mortuary handled arrangements. To leave an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
