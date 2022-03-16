Feb. 18, 2022
Dominic Jade Pruitt, 51, entered this world in the summer of 1970 in Salem, Oregon, to the loving and proud parents of Don Pruitt and Linda (Pruitt) Bullock. He died on Feb. 18, 2022, after being struck by another vehicle while riding his motorcycle, leaving behind a beautiful family and a life he cherished.
Jade attended Dallas High School where he met the love of his life, Deborah, and together built a beautiful life in Mulino, Oregon, where they raised two amazing children, Amanda and Benjamin.
Jade was a fifth generation union carpenter and was especially proud of his union heritage.
Jade had a dynamic personality. He was a storyteller who enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. His laugh was contagious, his hugs enormous, and his love was meaningful and deep. He was a talent, a man of his word, with immense wit and wisdom.
Jade is preceded in death by his grandparents Carl Pruitt, Ed and Katherine Marsden, and his mother Linda.
Jade is survived by his wife Deborah; children Amanda and Benjamin; parents Don and Pamela Pruitt; stepfather Gerald Bullock; siblings April (Sascha) Keller, Michelle (Robyn) Hercey, and Tony (Jessica) Gray; and Grandmother Edna Pruitt; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Langdon Farms Golf Club in the Red Shed, 24377 NE Airport Rd., Aurora.
