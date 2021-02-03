Don passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He was a really wonderful man.
He and his wife, Jane, were married for 53 years, three months and 13 days. He will be missed so very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Leonard Berg, his brother Mel and his daughter Sandi.
Don is survived by wife Jane; sons Steven (Michelle) of Monuntlake, Washington, Scott of Albany, Oregon; granddaughter Jessica and great-granddaughter Cassidy of Willamina, Oregon; brother Duane (Kathy) of Goldendale, Washington; sisters Diane of Salem, Oregon, Kathy and Marylyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was a toastmaster and enjoyed dancing. He and Jane met at Fred Astaire Dancing Studio. He was a really good worker of wood, and sold many things at craft fairs. He loved to garden.
Memorial gifts may be made to Willamette Humane Society or Serenity Hospice. Cards may be sent to the family at 8259 Buena Vista Rd, Independence, OR 97351.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
