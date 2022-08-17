Nov. 13, 1928 – July 15, 2022
Captain Don Junior Duhrkopf, USN (Ret), 93, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022.
He was born Nov. 13, 1928, to Walter Donald and Verna Margaret (Moos) Duhrkopf in Sumner, Iowa, where he spent his youth with many cousins, siblings and aunts and uncles.
Don was a graduate of Sumner High School and briefly attended college before joining the U.S. Navy in July 1948. In 1951 he was selected for naval cadet training located at NAS Pensacola where he subsequently earned a commission as an ensign and his coveted wings of gold in 1953. Don flew the AD-1 “Spad” during his early tours before he transitioned to the A-7E “Corsair” and ultimately commanded the “Argonauts” of Attack Squadron 147. Don’s career included operational tours aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard, USS Kittyhawk and USS Enterprise which included multiple combat tours to Korea and Vietnam. Don’s shore assignments included Aviation Survival Instructor, A-7E flight instructor and as a staff officer for the U. S. Navy contingent assigned to Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base Nebraska. After 27 years of military service to his nation, Don retired in 1975 as a captain (O-6), having risen from the rank of E-1, which earned him the prestigious designation of “Mustang.”
As a career military officer, Don with his wife Bettie and six children, were stationed to various military bases across the U.S. Upon retirement, Don and Bettie, along with their two youngest daughters, moved to Dallas on land they had purchased years prior, an area they would call home throughout their retirement years. Don and Bettie became active in local politics and the Polk County Fair. He was on the Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Polk County Planning Commission and was a director on the Marion-Polk Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association. He also took great pride in having the property certified as an American Tree Farm. Don stayed busy with farming, gardening, raising cattle, and forestry management. Don loved the land and dedicated his life to protect and ensure it would flourish for future generations.
Don is preceded in death by daughter Tami, his parents, one brother, Jim, and his sister-in-law Betty. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bettie, and children Linda (Rick) Caldwell, Don (Karen) Duhrkopf, Kevin (Tony) Duhrkopf, Randy (Mary Ann) Duhrkopf, Kim (Christan) Duhrkopf and Tami’s husband Lyle Woodward. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Carolyn (Bill) Nauholz, brother Bob (Marlys) Duhrkopf, many nieces and nephews, and many friends who cared for him, especially during his later years.
Don’s service will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Bollman Funeral Home located at 694 Main Street, Dallas, Oregon. Interment will be held with immediate family and relatives at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
“Fair winds and following seas.” You will be missed.
