On Friday May 28, 2021, Don “Sweeney” Swenson, while at home, at age 75, crossed the Great River that we all are destined to ford one day.
He was a husband, dad, granddad, friend, hunter, lover of all things outdoors and well known as a hard worker in the timber industry. Living near the end of Ellendale in his youth he shared many great ventures in all parts of the Ricrkeall drainage with his neighbor friend Walt Miller. He was considered family by Walt’s parents. He was an accomplished shooter and hunter and loved chasing elk in Boulder Canyon. Like only a father can, Don totally enjoyed the times hunting with son Tim before he joined the Marines. He relished the Valsetz country and spent countless trips in all parts of the Stott Mountain Unit with his friend Dan Trueax.
He loved roses and also a good shot of Jack Daniels. Those that know him will count his campfires by the roaring flames and not by the ashes.
Don was born on June 10, 1945, in the Bartell Hospital in Dallas to parents Orval Leon and Hilda Neufeld Swenson. He entered the U.S. Air Force in the summer of 1963 earning the rank of sargent. He was stationed in Texas for one year and spent three years total in France and England, returning stateside in 1967.
He married Patricia Doty on May 29, 1969. He passed away on day short of their 52nd anniversary. Their one child Tim and his wife Kim created two grandchildren that Don was beyond proud of, Sam who is a Wildfire Fighter and Chailyn who is working towards a nursing degree. There are countless nieces and nephews that Don loved and they adored him.
He stared working for Wimer Logging in July 1968 through September 2002. Working for Wimer was his dream job and his bride of 52 years said part of him died when that ended. After Wimer was no longer he worked a short time for Polk County building roads, drove a truck for Siletz Trucking and ran yarder for Kern logging, finally retiring in 2008. He could take care of most all things in the logging industry.
As his request there will be no service. He did wish his ashes to be spread in Boulder Canyon. The family suggests if you wish to remember him plant a rose or have a shot of Jack Daniels in his name. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
