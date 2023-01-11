April 11, 1934 – Dec. 5, 2022
Donald “Don” Courter, a lifelong resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Monday, Dec. 5 in Salem Hospital.
He was born on April 11, 1934, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Kermit and Clara Courter. Don graduated from Dallas High School in 1952.
Don entered the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Astoria. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
Don married Dorothy Staniford on Oct. 16, 1954, in Dallas. He worked at Willamette Industries for 40 years until he retired.
Don loved to hunt, fish and camp. He looked forward to the annual hunting trips to Sugar Creek. They enjoyed fishing at East Lake, Diamond Lake, Suttle Lake, Scout Lake, and Detroit Lake. Family was very important, especially at Christmas time where they all gathered. They also enjoyed traveling and had visited Hawaii on several occasions.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; son Rick; daughters Karen Justen and Kim Thompson; along with two grandchildren Amber and Chad; and two great grandchildren Gibson and Laila.
He was preceded in death by his beloved dog Buddy.
Family services have been held with private interment in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.