Donald Duncan

Donald Hubbard Duncan was born June 3, 1927, and died April 4, 2022.
Don was raised on a small farm near Sunnyside, Washington. His parents were Hubbard, a farmer, and Florence, a grade school teacher.
He was preceded in death by sisters Helen Palmer and Virginia Bischoff.
Don Duncan and Verna Shriner were married in 1953. Verna died May of 2018. Don is survived by daughters Laurie Hanson, of Monmouth (Laurie’s husband Dan died March of 2021) and Nancy Duncan with husband Ron Jager, of Milwaukie; three grandchildren Cameron Minten, Cicely Branson and Nicole Anderson (with husband Kyle Anderson); along with three great-grandchildren Alana Branson, Kaia Anderson and Kody Anderson.
Education:
1945 Don graduated from Sunnyside High School.
1951 B.A. Central Washington University, in recreation administration.
1955 M.Ed. Central Washington University, in School of Psychology and Counseling, 1961 ED.D. Washington State University in Counseling, School of Psychology and Higher Education.
Involvements at Central Washington University, Ellensburg, Washington:
As an undergraduate from 1945-1951, Don was first man on the tennis team, involved in student government, was student body vice president, and also a member of the Central Singer Choir.
He graduated with a major in psychology in 1955, the first graduate from CWU to be accepted to the American Psychology Association. (Sponsored by Dr. Eldon Jacobson).
He was the camp director for the first CWU sponsored “Camp for Crippled Children” in the summer of 1955. It was organized by Dr. Loretta Miller and is still operating.
He was the sixth president of the Alumni Association 1959-61 and recipient of Alumni Award 1963-64.
Don served as Dean of Men, 1963-64, and was promoted to Dean of Students 1964-65, replacing Dr. Samuelson. Don was involved in long-range planning that helped to create the current residence halls food services, student commons and other areas of student endeavors.
Involvements at Western Oregon University, Monmouth, Oregon:
Don was Dean of Men, Assistant Professor of Education, 1961-63, Associate Professor of Education, 1965. Created the Counselor Education Program 1967.
He directed the first and only Pre-School Television Institute in the United States (summer 1967). The best actors, directors, writers, researchers and TV teachers were brought together to study and design new concepts for children’s education television. The beginning guidelines for Sesame Street were developed.
Don was chairman, Department of Special Education, 1967-69, which included teaching the deaf, counseling of the deaf, speech and hearing, learning disabilities, early childhood intervention, severely handicapped and three clinic programs.
Don was Dean, School of Education and psychology, from 1969-79. This included elementary education, secondary education, special education, psychology, campus elementary school, clinic and related programs in supervision and administration. He was responsible for a staff that ranged up to 100 faculty and staff people.
In 1969 and 1970 the Elementary Education Program was awarded by NCATE as the outstanding program in the United States.
Don directed a program in Alaska to prepare reading and other instructional materials in the native language and English. This involved a staff of eight to ten writers, artists, translators and production specialist. This program ran for a number of years at around $300,000 per year.
He created the Duncan-Shriner Scholarship in Special Education in 1980. The endowed value is now around $12,000.
Phi Delta Kappa, the Professional Educators Assn., has been a major focus since 1957. Don was the coordinator for Oregon for seven years. Then he was on the National/ International PDK Board of Directors as a Director of District I for four years in the 1980s. District I includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan representing 63 chapters. He was responsible for chapter visits and organizing regional conferences. PDK honored him with the distinguished Service Award in 1991.
He created the Duncan-Shriner Scholarship in flute and elementary education and special education via a paid-up insurance policy in 1987. The value is now $100,000.
Don retired from Western Oregon University in 1989, having provided leadership on the University Foundation Committees for the Smith Fine Arts Series and the Jensen Arctic Museum.
He created the process to develop the Western Oregon University Retirees Association in 1996 and served as president and was selected as a member of the five-person committee to raise $3 million toward the Western Oregon University Library — and they did!
Community Involvements The Monmouth/Independence
School District Honored Don as the Citizen for Education in 1979 for his leadership on the school bond issue.
He served on the first Board for Habitat for Humanity in Polk County, Oregon, over a seven-year period in the 80s and 90s, having actively helped remodel two duplexes and build five new houses.
Served as a member of the Oregon Symphony Association in Salem for four years.
Rotary International has captured Don’s enthusiasm for more than two decades of perfect attendance. He held all key offices for the Monmouth/Independence club and is a Paul Harris Fellow through contributions to the Rotary Foundation. He was responsible for hosting and mentoring 32 masters level ambassadorial scholars worldwide over a 12-year period. Most of these students received master’s degrees in special education at Western Oregon and returned to their home countries, where they have made significant gains in helping the handicapped enter society.
Don was awarded the Community Service Award with Verna in 1992.
Don led the campaigns to successfully pass two local school bond issues — one in 1992 and the other in 1999, which totaled $23 million.
He was the first Citizens of Monmouth/Independence, Oregon Award was granted with Verna in 1999.
Don served as the key leader to create the Monmouth/Independence Community Foundation in 2000. It includes high school scholarships, classroom enrichment mini grants, the Monmouth City Library and the Independence City Library. The foundation processed $150,000 during the first year and now has more than $2.5 million.
Don was active at Capitol Manor Retirement Community where Verna and Don moved to in 2000. He was on the Budget Committee, Long Range Planning Governance Committee, Marketing Committee, Foundation Planning and was elected as vice president of the Manor Resident Council.
Together, Don and Verna worked hand in hand to create a better world in education and the arts. They traveled the world visiting schools and communities. Don and Verna enjoyed camping, often with the Kirks during summer breaks. The kids would play as the fathers golfed and the women played scrabble. They had a good life. Nancy and Laurie feel very blessed to have had such wonderful parents who really worked hard to make education work for everyone.
Contributions can be made in Don’s name to the Monmouth/Independence Community Foundation at https://mifoundation.net. Under “Our Programs” you will find: Verna Duncan Ambassadors of Excellence, Classroom Enrichment Grant, Central High School Scholarships.
Celebration of life will be held at the Capital Manor Auditorium (Salem) on Wednesday, May 25, at 3 p.m. Masks are required as well as checking in at the front desk.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.