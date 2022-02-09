Donald Ediger

Aug. 13, 1943 – Jan. 29, 2022
Donald Gene Ediger was born on Friday, Aug. 13, 1943, to Herman and Anne Ediger in Portland, Oregon. They moved to Dallas and Don was followed by a sister Karyol and a brother Bruce. Don attended Salem Academy, where he met his future wife, Patricia Hardman.
They were married Feb. 7, 1964. Two short years later, Don was drafted into the military February 1966. He was hand-selected from his troop and sent to Vietnam where he worked loading ammunition. He was honorably discharged in December 1967. He and Pat lived in Salem and Don worked for his dad at Ediger’s Church Furniture. Don and Pat were blessed with Kimberly Kay and Kristalyn Mae before they moved to the farm and built their home in Independence, where Kari Anne joined them.
Don and Bruce took over the church furniture business in 1976 and later moved it to a site in Independence. He was instrumental in the development of the new First Baptist Church building. He and Pat were active in ministry, working with young marrieds and later with various youth groups over the years. He was even ordained to marry a few of them.
They stayed on the farm for over 30 years before moving into town in 2004, and selling the business in 2009. After that, Don kept busy working various jobs, including driving for different retirement homes. He loved being involved in our community; being on The Gate board, volunteering with Polk County Search and Rescue, and serving at their church. In 2017 Don and Pat moved to a new home where he has been working on his “shop” in the backyard.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Don had an unfortunate accident that resulted in injuries that took him to the Salem hospital. He fought hard to recover in ICU, but passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 29 with his family present.
He is survived by his wife Pat; sister Karyol (Mike); brother Bruce (Jeannine); daughters Kim (Scot), Kris, and Kari (Ben); and grandchildren Donovan, Susannah, Zachary, Cami, Allison, and Sabrina.
His legacy will live on.
