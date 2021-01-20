Donald Bryan Watson, Jr., 87, of Independence, Oregon, died Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Silver Cloud Adult Foster Home in Forest Grove.
A private interment will be held at Portland Mausoleum, 6705 S.E. 14th Ave. in Portland.
Don was born July 31, 1933, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of Donald Bryan Watson, Sr. and Lennis (Irwin) Watson. At the age of eight, Don moved with his family to Portland where he graduated from Benson High School Class of 1951. After serving in the Signal Corp of the United States Army, Don attended Oregon State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959.
Don met his wife of nearly 65 years, Judith “Lyn” Watson, when they both attended OSU in Corvalis. Upon graduation, Don held engineering positions with Kaiser Steel in Fontana, Califorina and Martin Marietta in Santa Maria, California. He was particularly proud of his work on the Saturn V rocket project with Martin Marietta. He moved on to work with the FMC Corporation where he was a maintenance supervisor and manufacturing manager. In 1985, Don left the corporate world to own and operate the True Value Hardware store in Independence, Oregon. In 1996, he and Lyn sold the store and entered full retirement.
Don enjoyed woodworking and golf in his retired years. He also participated as a member of the Elks Lodge #1950 in Independence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lennis Watson, and his sister Audrey Lee Collins.
Survivors include his wife Lyn Watson and three sons: Terry, Bryan and Mitchell. He had seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to organizations fighting dementia.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.tualatinvalley_fa.com.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro is entrusted with the arrangements.
A private interment will be held at Portland Mausoleum, 6705 S.E. 14th Ave. in Portland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.