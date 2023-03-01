Donald Wayne Stee

July 22, 1940 – Feb. 17, 2023
Don Stee, a resident of Monmouth, passed away at home at age 82 after a long battle with COPD on Feb. 17, 2023.
Don was born to Byron (Barnie) and Verna Thompson Stee in Sacramento, California, on July 22, 1940. He was the oldest of three children. After graduating from Big Bear High School in Southern California, Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy, traveling all over the world in a submarine, including time serving in Vietnam.
When he was honorably discharged he was hired by what was then called U.S. West Telephone Company, working as a lineman in Corvallis, Salem, and Independence, eventually being promoted to manager. He worked for the company until his retirement.
Don enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the American Legion and U.S. Submariners.
After an earlier marriage to Sandy (which ended in divorce but they remained friends) on July 11, 1975, he married Patricia (Sternard), whom he called his “soulmate,” in Vancouver, Washington. She preceded him in death in 2019. His sister Candace passed away in 1971. Don is survived by his brother Tom (Bonnie); his nephews Tommy and Ryan; his step-children Joe (Jeanie) and Duane; and his step-grandchildren Jolie and Donnie. As his illness progressed he was lovingly cared for by step-granddaughter Ashley and her husband Dakota, and niece Amber and her husband John.
A military graveside service, attended by close friends and family who will miss him, was held at Fir Crest Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Arrangements were handled by Farnstrom Mortuary.
