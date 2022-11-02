Sept. 16, 1934 – Oct. 24, 2022
Donita June White passed away on Oct. 24 of this year.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1934, to Herman and Lena Siegfried in Blythe, California. She was one of seven children.
She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was a mother and grandmother to countless others. If she liked you she loved you and if she didn’t…. that was your problem.
Donita was “tough as boiled owl,” and she expected the same from everyone else. She exuded strength, perseverance, and stubbornness. She drove fast and claimed she never drove faster than her guardian angel could fly. That angel must have had a jetpack.
Donita was happiest traveling, playing cards and trying to feed newborns in a highchair. Her card playing style was to win at all costs even if she had to cheat. She loved a good laugh and was quick to do so. Her sense of humor was her own and the farm gave her plenty of laughs.
Donita always kept bail money for those “birds that don’t fly.” She was a hell of a good cook and always quick to feed anyone that walked through the door. If you left hungry it was your own damn fault! She could make something out of nothing in the kitchen and make it delicious. Though, it was best not to ask what was in the something.
Donita played by her own rules. Be it cooking, cards, busting a friend out of a nursing home or changing grades on a report card. When they made her, they broke the mold.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. To leave on online condolence or to share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
