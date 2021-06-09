Donna Rae Coutts, 75, of Independence Oregon passed away at Salem Hospital on May 29, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Donna was born on March 18, 1946, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Ira McKinley (Mike) and Margaret Sylvia Huddleston (Youngren). She married William (Bill) Bittner Coutts December 23, 1966, in Newport, Oregon.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and her Brother Jeff Huddleston.
She is survived by her husband William Bittner Coutts; her siblings Jim Huddleston, Sue Rosenau, Chris Stewart, and Jon Huddleston; her children Brian Coutts (Linda), Steve Coutts, Theresa Doutt (Bill), Kylie Loving (Lee), Lisa Trevino (Adrian), and Jason Coutts (Casey); and her 22 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one one the way.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Monmouth, Oregon, with a family viewing prior to the service. Regrettably, because of capacity restrictions, in person attendance will be limited. For those unable to attend the funeral, there will be a viewing held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center June 11, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m., an open house held at Bill and Donna Coutts’ home 6685 Talmadge Rd. Independence, Oregon, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 12, and the funeral service will be available for live streaming at the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/95830697417?pwd=dUNkSysza1VVcnBYeUhUTDhGSHQxZz09
Meeting ID: 958 3069 7417
Passcode: 865534
Memorial contributions are suggested to Meals on Wheels in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338, who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
