On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Donna Ruth Fuhrman, surrounded by her loving family, passed away at the age of 82 in Monmouth, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring St., La Grande, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Donna was born on Sept. 21, 1936, in San Diego to Douglas and Ruth McIntosh. Donna was raised in Ramona, California, and graduated from Ramona High School in 1955. While living in Ramona, Donna met and married the love of her life, Lowell Fuhrman, on March 7, 1954. Donna passed away on what would have been her and Lowell’s 65th wedding anniversary.
Donna loved and raised five amazing children who were the light of her life. Donna was also a manager with The Time Advocate Circulation in Escondido, California, and later, a receptionist at the Presbyterian Church in La Grande.
Donna enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, genealogy, ham radio, and volunteering at the food bank as well as with Neighbor to Neighbor. Donna was the recipient of the La Grande Woman of the Year Award in 2000, as well as several other awards for civic duty.
Donna is survived by her children; Ruth Andrews, of La Grande, David Fuhrman (Teri), of Elgin, Walter Fuhrman (Lorrie Bakke), of Monmouth, Susan Armon (Steve), of Maple Valley, Washington, and Joanne Fuhrman (Zellee Allen), of Monmouth; daughter-in-law Denise Fuhrman, of Salem, daughter-in-law Sandy Blake, of Salem; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Joan McIntosh; and sisters-in-law, Trisha Little and Linda Newton.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; brother, Hubie McIntosh; parents, Ruth and Douglas McIntosh; grandson, Michael Andrews; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Layman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Partnerships in Community Living Inc., located at 480 Main St. E., Monmouth, OR 97361.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
