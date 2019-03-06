Doris passed peacefully in her sleep at home, after a lengthy period of declining health. She was born April 19, 1935, in Oak Grove, Oregon, to Nellie (Gilson) and Emil Stevens. She was the third of four children born to the Stevens. She grew up on a farm and attended a one-room school through grade eight. Then Independence High, and Central High School when it first opened. She enjoyed being a four-year cheerleader while in high school.
Later, she married Marvin Eucker and moved to Salem to begin a new life. She welcomed four children into the world: Bradley, Thomas, David, and Susan. She later enjoyed six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; she was very proud of all of them!
After her marriage to Marvin fell apart, she went to work for United Repair as a bookkeeper, a position she held for a number of years. She then met and later married James Bowman on a blind date, a union that lasted for 40 years until her death. She added Jim’s three children to her growing family: Dawn, Corey, and Brian.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her sisters Lois and Janet, and her brother Carl.
When Jim retired as an educator at Dallas High School, they traveled extensively. They visited Russia, the Ukraine, Finland, the Chech Republic, Austria, and Germany. Later in a new motor home, they visited Mexico, staying several months in Todos Santos, near the southern tip of Baja California! Drove to Alaska, where she dug more razor clams then she could carry, caught a 100-pound halibut on a charter boat, enjoyed Denali National Park and the wealth of wildlife!
Back home, we fished the ocean for salmon, often catching many. She accompanied Jim on many hunting trips. She was an expert wild mushroom picker, knowing edible from inedible.
For many winters, we snowbirded in Arizona in our RV. We met many people who became our friends. A full enjoyable life — she will be missed.
On her request, no service will be held, but a family celebration of life will be later this spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.