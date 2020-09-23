Doris Elaine Anderson, a resident of Dallas, Oregon died on August 10th. Doris and her twin brother Darrel were born on March 28, 1953 in Portland, Oregon the daughter of Frank and Esther Walworth. Doris lived in Perrydale as a young child for five years. She moved to Klamath Falls as a teenager. Doris graduated from Henley High School in 1971. Doris married George Carver in 1973. They settled in Dallas, Oregon in 1980. They later divorced. She later married Everett Anderson. Doris was a long- time member of the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. She also was a member of Curves. Doris enjoyed knitting, embroidering, reading, music, circle embroidery, television and walking in Dallas.
She is survived by her mother, Esther (Rempel) Walworth, daughter, Christina A Wyatt (Chris), grandsons, Matthew Carter, Johnathan Carter, Nathaniel Carter, Timothy Carter, Son, George Carver, Jr (Olga), daughter, Cynthia Carver, granddaughter, Emma Rose Farris, son, Joseph Carver. She was preceded in death by her twin brother Darrell Elvin Walworth who died on June 8, 1953, dad, Frank Walworth, sister - Nancy Neunschwander.
A Celebration of Doris’s Life is planned at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to the Dallas Food Bank or Salem Gospel Mission in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go www.dallastribute.com
