Doris Maxine (Danielson) Lamping was born April 25, 1935, in Riverside, California, to Henry Danielson and Alma Rebecca (Butts) Danielson. She was the fourth of five children.
Doris grew up in Mira Loma, California. She attended Union Join Grade School and Central Junior High. In 1953 she graduated from Riverside Polytechnical High School.
She married Robert (Bob) Cass Lamping by proxy, Aug 5, 1957, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had three children. Bob, Doris and their three children were stationed in California, Maryland, Germany and Texas. After military retirement they settled in Salem, Oregon.
Doris worked at Montgomery Wards for many years until the franchise closed.
Her joys were many. Doris was an outstanding seamstress. In high school sewing class her teacher would ask her to help teach the other students. She used her sewing talents to sew all of her girl’s clothes as they grew-up, along with draperies, upholstery, kites & Barbie doll clothes. Doris also had a passion for gardening. She loved her vegetable garden and canned delicious food each summer. Her fuchsias, iris, roses and dahlias were stunning.
She and Bob loved the Oregon Coast. They spent many days walking the beach together searching for agates and visiting with friends and family. Doris is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints.
In her most recent years, she enjoyed being surrounded by family and loved all of the “busy comings and goings” of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her children Linda Pederson of Dallas, Sheri Kubishta of Salem and Charles (Chuck) & Lynn Lamping of Dundee along with 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and always loved by her family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 4 in The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas. Interment will follow in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
