Doris Mercier, 80, of Dallas, OR joined Jesus in eternal life on Wednesday September 2. She was born in Lewiston, ME, and married Paul Genthner in 1958. They had 4 children. Though they divorced in 1973, they remained on friendly terms.
Doris had a passion for her family, horror movies, game nights, dancing, gardening, and travel. Her short 4’9” stature held 10’ of personality, bringing smiles to people’s faces everywhere she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 1 son. She leaves behind her children Michael Genthner (Jackie Steinberg), Karen Cain, Paula Genthner. Grandchildren Hillary, Shannon, Joshua, Trevor, Megan, Zachary. Great-grandchildren Brenden and Rhiannon. Other very important people in her life were Rachel Kozlowski, Lu Nolton, Kris Cooley and grandson Zachary’s fiance Danielle Cooley.
Celebration of life 9/@3pm Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
Doris Mercier, 80, of Dallas, OR joined Jesus in eternal life on Wednesday September 2. She was born in Lewiston, ME, and married Paul Genthner in 1958. They had 4 children. Though they divorced in 1973, they remained on friendly terms.
Doris had a passion for her family, horror movies, game nights, dancing, gardening, and travel. Her short 4’9” stature held 10’ of personality, bringing smiles to people’s faces everywhere she went.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 1 son. She leaves behind her children Michael Genthner (Jackie Steinberg), Karen Cain, Paula Genthner. Grandchildren Hillary, Shannon, Joshua, Trevor, Megan, Zachary. Great-grandchildren Brenden and Rhiannon. Other very important people in her life were Rachel Kozlowski, Lu Nolton, Kris Cooley and grandson Zachary’s fiance Danielle Cooley.
Celebration of life 9/@3pm Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.