Dorothy Ferrel Leer

Sept. 16, 1941 - Jun. 1, 2022
Dorothy Leer, 80, died Wednesday June 1 in her home in Dallas, Oregon.
Dorothy was born in Lorenzo, Texas, to parents William and Mary Elliott in September of 1941. In her early teens Dorothy moved to Oregon where she later married and had her two children, Dee and John.
Dorothy married David Leer in March of 1981 and shared a life full of love, laughs and travel.
Most of Dorothy’s professional life was spent working for the State of Oregon. After retiring Dorothy enjoyed traveling, frequenting Mexico often to soak up the sun, her love for the culture and beautiful scenery.
Dorothy was a devoted Christian and long time member of the Church of Christ. She was a woman that always thought and cared for others, of great integrity and generosity. She will be deeply missed by both her family and community.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dee Young; grandson Ryan Young; granddaughter Brittany Young; and three great-grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband David Leer and son John Henderson.
In honor of Dorothy, there will be a gathering for friends and family Friday June 17 at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Church of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.