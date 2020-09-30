Dorothy was born in Portland, Oregon, to Herman A. Burow of Rochester, New York and Nettie A. Burow of Falls County, Texas on Oct. 2, 1931.
She graduated from Rose City Park Elementary School and Grant High School and received Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Lewis and Clark College. She was a teacher for 37 years, most of them teaching first grade in Dallas, Oregon.
She enjoyed downhill skiing, flower gardening, square dancing, and being with family. She was formerly on the Manpower Planning Council, which distributed federal money for the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA); was president and secretary of Dallas Education Association; was on the People for the Improvement of Education (PIE) board of the Oregon Education Association, a political action committee; was secretary of Polk County Democratic Central Committee; was secretary of Salem Swingin’ Singles square dance club; and a member of the ACLU.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Sandra Lee (Buell) King. She is survived by son John B. F. Buell, and grandchildren Walker Garth King, Rebecca Joy King, Jaxon Nevada Buell, and Alexis Sandra Buell.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you spend time with your children and grandchildren. Read to them. Take them to the theatre. Share with them the importance of learning and to appreciate the art in life. Dorothy was a life-long teacher who garnered great satisfaction from watching the eager young faces of those she taught as they learned. She would encourage you all to do the same.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 1pm at Dallas Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
