Jan. 29, 1934 – Aug. 9, 2023
Dorothy Riddle, formerly of Dallas, Oregon died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Salem Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Corvallis, Oregon, the daughter of Lloyd and Ceola Dunaway. Dorothy graduated from Falls City High School.
She married Kenneth Riddle on May 3, 1952, in Falls City, Oregon. They lived in Salem prior to moving to Renton, Washington, until returning to Dallas in 1969. Dorothy worked for the Polk County Clerk’s office for many years until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Dorothy and her sister Margaret Koloen enjoyed working together on family genealogy. They enjoyed many family reunions around Oregon. Dorothy was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Dallas, Oregon. Dorothy and Ken had settled in Salem in 2016.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; sons Michael Riddle, Kevin Riddle and Keith (Anna) Riddle; son-in-law Barry O’Brien; sister Shirley LaRont; brother Richard “Dick” Dunaway; along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa on June 2, 2020; sister Margaret Koloen on March 2, 2013.
Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., at Bollman’s Tribute Center in Dallas, followed by a light reception here. Friends are then invited to Westside Pacific Family Restaurant in Rickreall, starting at 12:30 p.m. for a fellowship reception. Interment will be at Willamette National in Portland. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory with the family go to www.bollmanstributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.