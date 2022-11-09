Aug. 11, 1947 – Oct. 19, 2022
Douglas Birge passed away suddenly on Oct. 19, 2022, in Monmouth, Oregon.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1947, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Herman and Tallie Birge. In 1952 the family relocated to The Dalles, Oregon, and Douglas spent the remainder of his life in Oregon.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bob Birge and Harold Birge.
Doug was a devoted family man and is survived by his beloved wife Susan Birge, they had been together nearly 47 years; children Lisa Rowland (Scott), Tom Nicholson, and Joshua Birge (Hector); sister Mary Ann Haas (Frank) and brother Jesse Birge (Kim); grandchildren Colton Rowland (Charlee), Meghan Rowland (Taylor), Madison Ochoa (Johnny); great-grandchildren Blaklee and Landree Rowland and one on the way. He also had numerous nephews and nieces and was especially close to Riley Darling who visited him often in his later years. He was a devoted father and “Poppa” to many beyond his immediate family including the friends of his children and grandchildren and often considered Lorna Hodges his second daughter. He loved many pets throughout his life and is survived by his loyal dogs Lola and Hunter.
Douglas “Doc” Birge was a passionate U.S. Army Veteran. Soon after attending The Dalles High School, he proudly served in Vietnam from 1967-1970, including during The Tet Offensive. He was honored with numerous military awards, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star (2) and Vietnamese Gallantry Cross. He was devoted to the members of the Bandido Charlie 5th/60th Mechanized 9th Infantry Division, especially Larry Miller, Forrest Spivey, Lanny Jones, Curtis Hatterman, David Rohe; there were many others. He always looked forward to any reunions of this group of his brothers in arms.
After Vietnam Doug returned to The Dalles and began his career with the State of Oregon at Columbia Park Hospital in 1971 until its close in 1976 and then moved to the Fairview Training Center in Salem until his retirement in 2000. Throughout the years he always had a special love for the residents and staff at Fairview.
Doug was a passionate baseball fan and nothing made him happier than a Boston Red Sox win. He also supported the Oregon State Beavers and loved to attend the sporting and cheer events of his grandkids and nephews and nieces. Doug was always a great reader and follower of current events and as he became less mobile, he could often be found watching his favorite sports team or tv program, including Yellowstone or a crime mystery, while munching on his favorite snacks of popcorn and peanut butter cookies—with his mug of black coffee always nearby.
Doug had a strong and gentle personality and was extremely generous to his family and friends. He will be missed by so many people who are grateful to have shared his life.
Douglas will be interred at a private family ceremony at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m., at the Independence, Oregon, Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 33; 1220 D Street; Independence, Oregon 97351 or the veterans’ group of your choice.
Farnstrom Mortuary in Independence is handling the arrangements.
