Dr. M.Q. Hoda MD, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Salem Hospital.
He was born on July 15, 1938, in Katihar, India, the son of Mohammed and Amina Ghafoor.
After completing medical school, Dr. Hoda came to the United States for his residency training in general surgery and orthopedic surgery which took place in Ohio, North Carolina, and Tennessee. He worked in Portland, Oregon, for two years before settling down and opening his own private practice in Dallas, Oregon in 1975 - the town he thought was perfect to raise his children.
Dr. Hoda was an accomplished orthopedic surgeon who touched the lives of many people in his community. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and making gifts for family and friends as well as tending to his rose garden. He loved spending time with his family and was a father figure to many. Despite his busy schedule, he found time to cook gourmet meals for others and was well known for making delicious desserts. He was a car enthusiast and drove several Corvettes over the years. Charity was very important to Dr. Hoda, whether it was helping distant relatives in India, donating to charitable causes, or writing off medical expenses for patients in need. Dr. Hoda was a man of few words but made a powerful impact on his community.
He is survived by his children Stacie Chance, Joseph Hoda, Abraham Hoda, Seher Hoda, Anusha Heuberger, and Tim Miller. Dr. Hoda is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous others that he took into his home and raised. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Shamsul, Badrul, and Mehrun.
A Muslim prayer service was held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Feb. 24. In accordance with Muslim customs, a graveside burial followed at Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Valley Hospital Foundation in Dr. Hoda’s memory. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.