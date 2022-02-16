Dr. Norman E. Koch

June 17, 1934 – Feb. 10, 2022
Dr. Norman Edward Koch was born on Father’s Day 1934 to Peter Koch and Anna Marie Harding Koch, immigrants from the German Colonies along the Volga River in Russia. Little Normie joined big brothers Ray and Richie in the family home in Northeast Portland. The Koch family was active in the German-Russian community and congregational church. Norman attended Highland Elementary School (now Martin Luther King Jr.) and played trombone in the school band. Norman attended Jefferson High School in Portland until he and his parents moved to Kennewick, Washington, in 1950. At Kennewick High School, Norm played offensive guard on the varsity football team and graduated from Kennewick High in 1951.
Norman attended Oregon State College (Oregon State University) and was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. In 1955, Norman and his girlfriend Billie Ann Morgan had daughter Jane (Williams) whom they gave up for adoption. Norman transferred to Central Washington College (Central Washington University) in Ellensburg, Washington, graduating in 1956. He taught elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, and in Burien, Washington, before returning to Central Washington College where he was conferred the degree of Master of Education in 1958. That same year he married Jane Ann Rapp and they moved to Kennewick, Washington, where Norman began teaching at Eddison Elementary later becoming principal of the school. Norman’s Kennewick years also brought the arrival of daughters Johanna Marie Koch and Gretchen Lee Koch.
In 1964, Norman moved his family to Eugene, Oregon, where he began doctoral studies at the University of Oregon and was conferred a Doctorate of Education in 1966. Norman immediately accepted a teaching position at Washington State University and the family moved to Pullman, Washington. In 1967, Snake River Freemont “Monty” the Black Labrador Retriever joined the Koch family in Pullman providing Norman with years of companionship and bird hunting adventures. Norman moved the family to Monmouth, Oregon, in 1968 where he began a long career at Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon State College, Western Oregon University).
During his time in Monmouth, Norman served as the official timekeeper for all OCE, WOSC and WOU Football home games for 30 years. For his timekeeping tenure he received the NAIA Award for Meritorious Service. Norman was a proud member of the Craven Street Drinking Society. Norman was a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks (BPOE), Independence Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler 1978-79. Norman and Jane divorced in 1979.
Norman was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons Ainsworth Lodge, Scottish Rite and the El Kader Shrine in Portland. He enjoyed shooting trap at the BPOE Gun Club, handball and summer softball with his OCE buddies. And ran in the 1983 Monmouth-Independence Mini Marathon. Norman was proud of his German-Russian heritage and was a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia.
In 1985, Norman married Modeen Snedaker and acquired three step-children: Laura, Kristi and Scott, all of Salem. Norman’s tenure at WOU extended 28 years until his retirement in 1996 as the Chair of the Division of Elementary Education.
Norman and Modeen enjoyed many years living on Statts Lake in Keizer, Oregon. During Norman’s retirement, the couple had many travel adventures along the west coast including the Alaska Highway. Norman and Modeen enjoyed trips to the southwest, Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and many national parks. Norman loved Statts Lake and served as chair of the Inland Shores Home Owners Association for many terms.
Norman is preceded in death by parents Peter and Anna Koch; brothers Dr. Raymond P. Koch and Dr. Richard A. Koch; many aunts and uncles; daughter Jane Williams; bird hunting companion Monty; grandsons Jacob Thompson and Joseph Thompson.
Norman is survived by wife Modeen Koch; children Johanna Koch (Bob Dillard), Gretchen Koch, Laura Snedaker (Greg Wilke), Scott (Teri) Snedaker, and Kristi (Rob Becker); grandchildren Ricky Dillard, Henry Thompson, Margaret Jesse, Emilie Becker, Nathaniel Becker, Jeremy Becker and Claire Snedaker.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Dr. Koch helped hundreds of new teachers learn the skills and knowledge necessary to change the lives of Oregon children, support families, and change communities. He played an enormously powerful role through his work as teacher education faculty at Western Oregon University. We should all be so lucky to have spent a career changing the world in these kinds of ways. The faculty and staff at Western are saddened by the passing of Dr. Koch and we offer our sincere condolences to family and friends. Norm will be missed greatly.
Sincerely,
Mark Girod
Dean, College of Education
Western Oregon University
