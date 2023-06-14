March 20, 1941 – June 6, 2023
Dr. Richard Anthony Davis passed on June 6, 2023.
He was born on March 20, 1941, in Renton, Washington, the son of Thomas J. Davis and Rena Mae Hodder Davis. His father was a superintendent of schools and his mother taught second and third grade.
The family moved from Lester to Easton, to Yelm, and finally to Enumclaw, Washington, where Richard attended elementary school through the seventh grade. When he began eighth grade, the family had moved to Manson, Washington, where, in June of 1959, Richard graduated from Manson High School.
From 1959 to 1963, he attended Central Washington University where he received his BA in Education in 1963. From 1963 to 1964, he completed his MA in English Literature at the University of Washington in Seattle. During the time he was completing his MA, he married Beverly Jean Morse on May 11, 1963. They had two children: Wyndeth Victoria Davis (1963), and Michael Edward David Davis (1967).
In 1964, Richard was hired to teach English composition and literature at Oregon College of Education (now Wester Oregon University) in Monmouth, Oregon. Richard became the advisor for the local chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national drama honorary; and on the death of George Harding in 1965, he added speech and oral interpretation classes to his teaching assignment.
Throughout the late 60s he became more involved with theatre at the university, taking on publicity for the theatre season, and in 1968 becoming an official costumer for all theatrical productions. He began directing main stage plays in 1968 with his production of “The School for Scandal.” In 1970-71 Richard took a one-year sabbatical leave to complete classwork for the Ph.D.; returning to Western, he completed his dissertation and received the Ph.D. degree in Drama Arts from the university of Washington in 1976. At that point, Richard became Head of the Theatre/Dance Department at Western.
In 1989, he was chosen Chairman of the Division of Creative Arts at the University and served in that capacity for two terms until 1995 when he returned to the position of chair of the Theatre/Dance Department which he held until his retirement in 2003.
During his 39 years at Western, Richard directed over 80 plays and costumed over 243 plays. He was extremely active in regional theatre activities, serving in the Northwest Drama Conference from 1982-1989 as its secretary, treasurer, and ultimately, it’s president. From 1984-1986, he was chief regional officer representing the Northwest Region on the National Board of the American Theatre Association. He was active in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, serving as an adjudicator and costume critic, and as host for the Northwest Drama Conference and regional KCACTF on Western’s campus in 1981, 1985, and 1993. He was also a member of ATHE, OTAA, Alpha Psi Omega, Kappa Delta Pi, and the National Honor Society.
In 1984 he was the recipient of the AMOCO and Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Medallion of Excellence; in 1986 he received the Oregon Theatre Arts Association Melba Day Sparks Award for superior service to the Oregon Theatre service in Oregon Theatre. In 1992 he was presented with the Northwest Drama Conference’s President’s Award (now the Robinson Award) for his work in Northwest regional theatre. In 2002, he was chosen as recipient of the Pastega Faculty Honors Award for Scholastic Excellence and spoke about this life in the theatre at Western.
Dr. Davis was known for his bright costumes and his experimental directing techniques.
Since his retirement in 2003, Dr. Davis has taught one class at OSU (spring 2007), served on Pentacle’s play reading committee (spring 2008), done research on a book on the U.S. presidents and theatre, and traveled on the East Coast. Dr. Davis was an active member of Christ’s Church, Methodist and Presbyterian United in Monmouth and created many colorful banners and wall hangings for its sanctuary. He was also an avid collector of presidential memorabilia and a member of APIC (the American Political Items Collectors).
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly; his daughter Wyndeth of Laurium, Michigan; his son Michael, and wife Kelly of Dallas, Oregon; and his grandsons Nathan, Jason, Brandon, and Alex; as well as 13 great grandchildren.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
