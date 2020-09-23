Duane Anderson, 64, of Falls City, Oregon, passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Sweet Home, Oregon.
Duane was born to Glenn and Alberta Anderson, on July 04, 1956, in Salem, Oregon.
Duane loved sports, fishing, and history. He always put a smile on everyone’s faces.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Anderson. He is survived by 3 children: Steven (Summer), Samantha, and Robert as well as 3 grandchildren. Duane was the youngest of 8 children and is survived by his brothers and sisters Wayne, Donny, Glenn, Sheila, Myrna, Sharron, and Wanda.
A funeral will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.