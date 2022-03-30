Jan. 27, 1944 – March 11, 2022
Dwight “Skip” Smith, 78, passed away at home after a long battle with past surgical issues of esophageal cancer.
He is survived by is wife Pat of 53 years; his daughter Steffanie Boots of Washington; two granddaughters Ava and Olivia who were the love of his life; two sisters Sharon VanLoan of Arizona and Linda Tracer of Junction City, Oregon; and sister-in-law Sallie Hemmingsen of Portland. He had seven nieces and nephews whom he was so proud of, along with eight great-nieces and nephews. His family was so loved by him.
Skip was born and raised in Dallas, living and working in town his entire life.
No services per his request, but a family gathering will be held at a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
