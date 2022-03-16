Earl James Bellamy
Feb. 26, 1941 – Feb. 28, 2022
Earl James Bellamy passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2022, on Bainbridge Island, Washington, due to complications of MSA. He was 81 years old.
Earl spent much of his time growing up and raising a family in Southern California. His early career started at Desilu Productions then moved on to Universal Studios.
In 1978, he moved to Dallas, Oregon, to fulfill a lifelong dream of ranching. In 1981, he returned to Southern California, splitting his time between the two states, to continue his work at Universal Studios. After 32 years in the motion picture business, he retired in 1994 as executive vice president of television and returned to Dallas. Earl moved to Bainbridge Island in 1998.
Earl’s life outside of work was full of family and travel. His three amazing children produced eight wonderful grandchildren with whom he spent a significant amount of time making go-carts, performing magic tricks, and challenging all to strive to be their best.
Earl is survived by son Chris Bellamy and spouse Ronda; daughter Teri Bellamy and spouse Ken Ragsdale; and daughter Debi Evans and spouse Jim; grandchildren Brittanie McFall and spouse Hugh; Corrie Herbert and spouse Richard; Ian Bellamy; Alex Shimmin and partner Kurt Cardone; Jake Shimmin and partner Cassidy Perman; Ryan, Megan, and Justin Evans. Brother Michael and Linda Bellamy; sister Karen Bellamy; remarkable mother of his children Patti Bellamy; longtime companion and dear friend Kati Hays; and great friend John Crofton.
Donations can be made to: Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center PO Box 1276 Bremerton, WA 98337 https://kitsapiac.org/contact/.
Scattering of ashes will be on a future date.
