1926 - 2022
Earl Zane Garren of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully last week at Salem Hospital at the age of 95.
Earl was born in 1926 in Heavener, Oklahoma, the first child of Frederick Earl and Mable Garren.
The Garren family moved to southern California when Earl was a small child. He attended schools in California and graduated from Redlands High School in 1945. While in school Earl excelled at athletics. He was the quarterback on his high school football team and was a three-year varsity starting catcher on the baseball team.
Earl served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1947. He served aboard the escort carrier USS Copahee.
Earl moved to Oregon in 1948 to join his family who had moved to Dallas, Oregon, previously. He met his future wife of 72 years, Lorene, (a friend of his sister Ruth’s), and they were married in 1949.
After a brief time living in southern Oregon, Earl and Lorene moved back to Dallas where they remained and raised three children.
Earl worked various jobs and did various mill work in the early years. For the majority of his career, Earl was the Building Superintendent for the Polk County Court House during the 1960s and 1970s.
Earl enjoyed nature and photography. He was a regular customer and a local fixture at Focal Point Photography for over 30 years. Earl’s true passion was baseball. He played semi pro baseball in California and Oregon in his younger days. He was a board member of Dallas Kid’s Incorporated in the 1960s and he coached youth baseball in the 60s and 70s. He was a regular at Dallas High School baseball games for years. He also enjoyed attending Seattle Mariners games and the Salem area minor league games. For over 20 years he enjoyed watching the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball team and especially enjoyed the post-game fireworks. For Earl, the perfect 4th of July was a Volcanoes game, a Volcano burger and fireworks.
Above all, Earl loved his wife and his family. With three children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, he had a steady flow of family throughout his life. He loved holiday gatherings and backyard birthday parties. When asked he if he would prefer cake or pie his response would always be “yes.”
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Frederick Earl and Mable, his brother Jack of Riddle, Oregon, and his great granddaughter Hannah.
Earl is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lorene Garren; sisters Ruth Williams of Monmouth and Alice Jean Patton of Salem; daughter Christine (Ronald) Scheetz of Portland; son Jeffrey (Julie) Garren of Sandy Oregon and son Steven (Denise) Garren of Salem. He is survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Earl was a kind and gentle man, loved by all that knew him and he will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life is planned for later this summer. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
