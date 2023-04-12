Nov. 22, 1943 - March 15, 2023
It is with the utmost sadness that our family has lost a beloved husband, father and friend, Eddie Wayne Gifford, age 79.
Eddie fell on Saturday, March 11, and was seen in the ER and subsequently admitted to Salem Hospital, ICU. He endured, with utmost strength, many interventions over the next five days, embracing each step with such courage. Ultimately his body failed and he passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023.
Eddie was born on Nov. 22, 1943, to Marvin Edgar Gifford and Mary Octavia Alexander Gifford in Idabel, Oklahoma. In the early years of his life he lived with his paternal grandmother Inez. Eddie loved to reminisce about his time with his beloved grandma, like when she made him an angel costume for the school play or the special shirts she sewed at Christmas. She was a hard worker but always devoted to his needs.
Eddie moved to Arizona with his parents around age 8, but stayed only two years as he missed his grandma Inez and eventually moved back in with her, in Idabel. During the next few years, Eddie worked various jobs including a sorter in a cucumber shack, truck driver and in an animal auction yard.
In his spare time he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. His life was like Tom Sawyer, making lifelong friends such as Jim and Chris Eastep.
When Eddie turned 17, he moved back to Arizona and learned to do car upholstery in his Dad’s shop. Shortly after, the business was moved to Idabel and a new shop was constructed. In 1963, Eddie at 19, moved to Oregon, and stayed with his paternal aunt Jo and uncle Jake Noble in Idanha. He went to work for Green Veneer, a plywood mill.
In Feb of 1967 Eddie married Donna Storey and in 1972 they had Matthew Dillon, Eddie’s only child.
Eddie was drafted into the U.S. Army in May of 1967 and went to Vietnam serving as a truck driver and was honorably discharged in 1969 and then moved to Monmouth. He began his career at Boise Cascade, (where he met his future wife, Kristy Goebel) and worked until 1980 and then became employed at the city of Independence. He and Kristy were married in 1983.
Eddie loved his job with the city and made many close friends as the public works superintendent, retiring in 2004.
During Eddie’s retirement years he made use of his upholstery knowledge and love of cars by restoring motorcycles, old and new vehicles (especially Corvettes) and various household projects.
An avid musician, Eddie spent over 60 years playing professionally and for pleasure. Many memories were made when he formed Diamond Back, a country/rock band and played in several venues throughout the Northwest. He was a great entertainer and loved to tell his life stories.
Eddie was ready and willing to play his guitar and sing whenever anyone asked.He was a great listener and offered encouragement to others. As a supervisor he was a wonderful father image to the many younger employees. Although he did not make it too obvious, he truly was a sentimental and sensitive man. His son Matt and wife Kris softened his heart as well as his beloved dogs. Eddie showed true southern hospitality as he always invited visitors to have snacks, dinner and spend the night.
His family and friends would describe him as passionate, hardworking, serious, very talented, loyal and ethical.
Eddie is survived by his wife Kristy; son Matt (wife Michele); three siblings Terry Gifford (Polly), Peggy Jones (Allen) and Kenneth Teem; Kristy’s family: sister-in-laws, Lorrie Wade, Julie Stine (Tim),Tiffany Rush (Chad); and several nieces, nephews and close friends!
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Sue Hunt and Kelly Harris.
Eddie wanted to help any hurt or injured animal needing care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus, 4246 Turner Road, Salem, Oregon 97317.
Our family would also love for you to share special memories or photos you have on his tribute wall. At this time there are no services planned.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.