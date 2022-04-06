Edie Vanderzanden died peacefully in her home of 76 years, surrounded by some of her children. She was 101, and had lived on her farm since 1945, along with her husband, Ernie, who passed in 2011.
She grew up in Seattle, moving to the Hillsboro area after high school. She worked in the Kaiser shipyards during WWII, building liberty ships while Ernie served in the Army in India. Married a few days after his return from his army service in 1945, they bought the farm outside Independence, raised their family there and never moved again.
They were long time members of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Independence where Edie was an active member of the Altar Society for over 70 years.
Edie is survived by eight children, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass is planned for Edie on Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m., at St Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will be at St Francis Cemetery in Roy, Oregon, on Thursday, April 7, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ron Wilson Center, P.O. Box 65, Monmouth Oregon 97361, Attention: Marci (Edie Vanderzanden donation). Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com
