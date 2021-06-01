Edward Anton Straka Jr. was born in Cicero, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1930, and left his earthly home on April 26, 2021, in Salem, Oregon, from Alzheimer’s.
His calling was dentistry, and he was known for his gentle, genuine care for his patients. He was a proud graduate of Northwestern Dental School and served in the Army Dental Corps, stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He had a private practice in Sarasota, Florida, from 1957 to 1976 and then in Bend, Oregon from 1977 to 1994.
He moved to Dallas, Oregon, and worked as a dentist in a private office and a dental pre-treatment planner and mentor in Salem. He was a member and president of the Oregon Dental Board of Examiners until retirement due to Alzheimer’s.
While in Sarasota, Ed was a member of the Sarasota Planning Commission, Sertoma Club, Sarasota Outboard Club, Florida Academy of General Dentistry, Cleft Palette, Speech and Hearing Clinic and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. While living in Bend he was a member of the Oregon Academy of General Dentistry, Rotary, ADA Dental Care Council and Community Theater of the Cascades. He was proud of the work he did as a dental examiner for graduating dental students. He always gave back to his community.
In his personal life, Edward married his sweetheart, Carleen Ettinger on Aug. 8, 1953. Together, they raised two daughters, Ann and Sally. Edward and Carleen enjoyed traveling the country and the world, with his most memorable trip being a photographic safari in Kenya. Photos from that trip graced the walls of their homes for years after. They loved traveling in their motorhome around the US and Canada. They visited all 50 states and inspired a love of travel in their children and grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carleen, his brother Donald Straka and his parents Edward Sr. and Alice Nikola Straka. He is survived by his sister, Alice Joy Barry (Bruce) of Arlington, Texas, Sister-in-law Shirley Straka from Waynesboro, Virginia, daughters Ann Straka Smith (Bob) of Evensville, Tennessee, and Sally Straka Davies (Robert) of Dallas, Oregon. He was very proud of his five grandchildren, Jeff Smith (Abigail), Breanne Tuttle (Jeff), Steph Davies, Matt Davies (Sarah) and Nick Davies (Kari), and immensely proud of his six great-grandchildren, Porter Smith, Camille Smith, Micah Davies, Noah Davies and Davies twins on the way. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews with whom he had close relationships.
Services have been held. The family would like to thank all of the staff of WindSong Memory Care for the outstanding love and care they gave Ed. If you would like to honor Ed Straka, please consider a donation in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association – Oregon and Southwest Washington Chapter.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
