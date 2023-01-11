Nov. 19, 1926 – Jan. 4, 2023
Edward Brown Jr, of Independence, Oregon, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Ed was born on Nov. 19, 1926, in Independence, to parents Edward and Mary Brown. Ed grew up working on the family farm in Independence and later attended Independence High School where he was an active participant in the Future Farmers of America, as well as earned multiple letters in football, baseball, and basketball before his graduation.
Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 where he later served as a Radioman on multiple Naval vessels until 1946 when he was honorably discharged.
After his return from the Navy, Ed became involved with a young lady named Alice “Louise” Barker. Ed and Louise were married in 1947 and he worked hard as a “jack-of-all-trades” until they were able to buy and work their own farm.
Together they had five daughters and continued to work their family farm until they sold it and retired to a residence in town in 1996. Ed and Louise later moved to Dallas Retirement Village where they remained together until she preceded him in death in 2012, they were married for 64 years. Ed continued to live at Dallas Retirement Village until his death.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elva and Clara; son-in-law Ken; a grandson; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his daughters Pam (Jack) Minyard, Kay Hedlund, Lynn (Nick) Ham, Peggy (Don) Jones, Fay (Bob) Johnston; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and extended family.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at Hilltop Cemetery in Independence on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Contributions can be made to the Central High School chapter of the FFA in Independence, or Vista River Hospice.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is handling the arrangements.
