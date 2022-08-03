Jan. 22, 1935 – July 23, 2022
Edward Franklin Dunn, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 23.
Ed was born in Salem, Oregon, on Jan. 22, 1935, to Edward and Ollie. Ed was the oldest of four children.
He was preceded in death by two of his younger siblings Chuck and Fran, and is survived by his youngest sister, Debbie.
Ed grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where he met the love of his life, Pat Balzer, when he was 16 and she was 14. They were married three years later and have been inseparable ever since. They had three children—Kris (Mike), Denise (Kent) and Scott (Teresa). He was blessed with eight grandchildren (PJ, who preceded him in death, Melissa, Mitchell, Kelli, Adam, Sara, Alexandra and McKenna) and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ed had a bit of a restless and wild side and was a jack-of-all trades. He moved his family between Oregon and California more times than Pat could count, but finally settled in Oregon where he had a successful career as a homebuilder. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, boating and telling endless stories about his adventures to anyone who would listen (if you knew Ed, you know what we mean).
Our lives will not be the same without Ed. We will miss his humor, his strong opinion, his zest for life and his love.
At this time, there is no service scheduled.
