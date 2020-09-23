Edward Leonard Headrick was born July 7, 1938 in Oakland California to Edward and Sylvia Headrick. Growing up Leonard worked various odd jobs while going to school, but his sights were set on serving in the United States Navy. As soon as Leonard was of age, he enlisted in the USN where he served for 8 years. After he was discharged with honors, he met the love of his life, Frances Martin. The two were married and had four loving daughters.
In 1969, after a vacation spent in Oregon, Leonard decided to move the family from the hectic Bay Area to this beautiful, serene state. The family moved to some country property outside of Falls City. He was always thankful for that decision. Leonard retired from the Oregon State Penitentiary in 1994. He loved outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Leonard died September 12, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen Koski, his infant son, Leon and son-in-law Mark Stapleton.
He is survived by his wife Frances and his four daughters -Elizabeth Fast (LaVern), Stacy Headrick, Veronica Stapleton and Kathy Davis (Joe) He has 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also surviving is a sister Elaine Cavalieri of Hamilton, Montana.
Leonard will be honored with a burial at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland and a Memorial Mass at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Dallas.
The family is being cared for by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who handled arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
