Oct. 10, 1947 – Feb. 16, 2022
Edward Ray ingram was born to Imagene Firestone Ingram and Edward Eugene Ingram in Conway, Arkansas. He was known for his green thumb and his ability to fix and or repair almost anything. His wit was always quick, but never cutting. Ray died quietly at home in Dallas, Oregon, with his wife by his side. Family was important to him, and he loved them all dearly. He was 74 years of age.
He is survived by his wife Rosa Lee (Currit) Ingram; seven children, three of his own, Jason Ingram, Caren Ingram, and Brandon Ingram; and four that he acquired through marriage, Patricia Chapman, Marlene Melton, Fawn Schuch and Harvey “Hoss” Schuch. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren - Cynthia, April, Heather, Kymberlee, Elizabeth, Zackery, Joseph, Shane, Shawn, Makenzie, Lane, Alexis, Ivy, Natalia and Cooper, and 10 great grandchildren - Carter, SJ, Ayden, Ariella, Vincent, Mylo, Lance, Maybellyn and Holly, and six siblings: Brenda Erickson, Jimmy Ingram, Donald Ingram and Timmy Ingram. He is preceded in death by his parents Imagene and Eugene Ingram, siblings Travis Ingram and Charlotte Ingram Dingledine; and great grandson Sebastian Schuch.
Ray served in the Army from 1966 to 1971.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb., 28 in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, in Dallas. The service will be livestreamed on the following youtube link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPBpAbdEx1kkKQAlsHG-pg
Private family inurnment with military honors will be in the Willamette National Cemetery that same day. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
