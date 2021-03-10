Edythe Marie Oberg passed away peacefully in her Dallas residence on Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 82.
Edythe was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Junction City, Oregon, to Jesse and Margaret Borden. She grew up on her family’s farms in Tangent, Corvallis, and Albany, and loved riding her horses with her friends. Upon graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at 1st National Bank, both in Albany and in Woodburn.
Edythe married Samuel “Sam” Oberg on July 9, 1960, in Forest Grove. They spent the majority of their 47 years of marriage in the Guthrie area of Dallas, where they farmed and raised their children and 17 foster children.
Edythe was a 4-H leader for more than 30 years, participated in the county fair for more than 40 years, and loved gardening. She also maintained Fircrest Cemetery for almost 30 years (13 of those years after Sam passed away in 2008).
Edythe was very active in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Dallas since 1968, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years and served both her church family and the community in many ways. She enjoyed encouraging and praying for people, as well as finding ways to practically help those in need. She enjoyed traveling both in the US and to countries around the world, as well as participating in 37 Mobile Missionary Projects through MMAP.
For the past 13 years, Edythe hosted international students, continuing to open her home with her gift of hospitality and of caring for others. She was actively involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, believing that each one was a gift from God. Her positive outlook on life and deep faith in her Savior is a lasting legacy that she has passed on to her family.
Edythe was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, and her brothers Herb and Jerry Borden. She is survived by her daughter Carol Lometo and her children Jeremiah, Theo, and Titus; son Randy (Mary) and their children Emily, Samantha, and Zachary; son David (Janna) and their children Jared, Jenny, Courtney, and Sarah; son Kevin (Bonnie) and their children Daniel, Jacob, Abby, and Emma; son Andy Andersen (Susan) and their children Jake, Thomas, Josh, and Alicia, as well as many other foster children. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either of the following missionary works in Africa:
Life For Moz/Melanie Centerhttps://www.covchurchgiving.com/p-1708-missionaires-alex-and-melanie-viana.aspx
Oberg, Kevin and Bonnie Work Accounthttps://secure.cmalliance.org/give/
Please see Farnstrom Mortuary’s website for more information.
Celebration of Edythe’s life is at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Dallas Alliance Church. This event will be live streamed for those who are not able to attend in person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.