Elaine Carole Allen, 78, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, in her home in Yuma, Arizona, after an extended period of illness.
Elaine was born on June 16, 1941 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada to Bill and Elizabeth Wiebe. When she was young, they moved to Abbotsford, British Columbia, where she attended school and faithfully attended church with her family.
After high school graduation in 1959, Elaine went to college at Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska, where she met the love of her life, Clark Allen. They were married on July 13, 1963, and she began her life as a homemaker near Emerson, Iowa. They had a daughter, Sheri, and a son, Kevin, before the family moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1969.
Elaine enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, and occasionally worked as a school aide, doing childcare, and in a fruit cannery, while Clark worked at a paper mill in Salem. She was involved in the lives of their kids in both school and church activities. Elaine was an active member of Evangelical Bible Church during the 40 years that they lived in Dallas until they moved to Yuma, Arizona in 2009.
Elaine enjoyed talking with friends, shopping and giving gifts, making and eating good food, playing card games, watching sports and Hallmark movies, listening to worship music by the Gaithers, and keeping up on the lives of her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her husband, Clark, and being a support to him. She spent her last year on hospice care at home, where he lovingly and selflessly cared for her needs.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clark, daughter Sheri (Gary) Pine and son Kevin (Michele) Allen, grandchildren Kyle Pine (fiancé Hannah Letourneau), Jared (Miriam) Pine, Trevor Pine, Blake (Jennifer) Allen, and Shannon Allen, sister Dolores Brandt, sister-in-law Shirley Kehler, and aunt Margaret Wiebe, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Wiebe, and by her brother, Ron Wiebe, and brother-in-law, Al Brandt.
Funeral was on October 12, 2019, at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory and burial was on October 14, 2019 at Sunset Vista in Yuma, Arizona.
