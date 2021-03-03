Eldon Lee Claassen, 86, formerly of Dallas, Oregon, died Feb. 19, 2021, in San Jose, California. Eldon was born in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Margaret (Rempel) and Peter T. Claassen. He was the youngest of seven children. At an early age, the family left Nebraska and moved to Oregon where they settled near Salem. They later moved to Dallas. Eldon attended local schools; Morrison Elementary, Lyle Elementary, Salem Academy and Dallas High School.
Eldon attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno, California, where he met and married his wife, Marcella. Shortly after their marriage, he served for two years in the Army. Following his service, he returned to Dallas, started a family and attended Chemeketa technical trade school part-time, earning an Associate degree.
In 1967, Eldon moved his family to California to begin a career in the nascent semiconductor industry at Fairchild Semiconductor. After retirement in the early 90’s, along with his wife, he moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for a four-year voluntary service assignment with Mennonite Central Committee. Upon returning to California, he drove cars for Avis for 10 years.
Eldon was active in the El Camino Bible Church, and he enjoyed gardening, travelling, and home improvement projects.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Marcella and three children who reside in San Jose, Phyllis, Brian and Jerome.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage a donation to the charity of your choice.
