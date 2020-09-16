Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Garrison, 39, a resident of Dallas died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home. She was
born on February 17, 1981.
A Celebration of Life for Beth Garrison will begin at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20th in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Rd. Dallas, OR 97338. Please contact the church for information on live streaming for those not able to be in the church for the service. Memorials
are suggested to the Susan B. Komen Foundation in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338. www.dallastribute.com
•Please register to attend by Saturday, September 19th so enough seating can be provided at (503) 623-2233 or questionsdallastlc@gmail.com
•Families and individuals will be seated according to social distancing guidelines so please arrive early for the service. Face coverings are required.
•Contact the church for streaming options for the service. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
