July 3, 1936 - July 23,2023
Ellen Shaw was born July 3, 1936, to James and Ellen Kellacher in Edinburgh, Scotland. She had two siblings, a brother named Francis and a sister named Mima. Her father was a casualty of the war, and her mother never remarried.
She met Thomas Shaw, young American airman at a dance hall in Edinburgh, and on Oct. 22, 1955, they married and their love and journey through life blossomed. They were blessed with five children, Timothy, Yvonne, Jeffrey, Gregory and Laura.
Ellen was always up for their next relocation and being in the military they saw many.
After their retirement from the Air Force they began raising Shorthorn Cattle at a farm outside Dallas until Tom’s death in 1994.
She was an avid bowler, and missed gathering with her teammates later in life. She was active in the Dallas Senior Center and held the position of secretary and president. She also cherished going ballroom dancing each week and the many memories would bring a smile to her face.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Thomas Shaw, her parents James and Ellen Kellacher and brother Francis Kellacher.
She is survived by her sister Mima of Edinburgh; children Timothy of Salem, Yvonne of Covelo, California, Jeffrey (Debbie) of Albany, Gregory of Dallas, Laura of Dallas and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Funeral services were held. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com.
