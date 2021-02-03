Elmer Melton Werth, 99, died Jan. 21, 2021, near Sheridan, Oregon, following a brief illness.
He was born July 2, 1921, at the family farm at Valley Junction, Oregon. He was the oldest of two sons of Walter and Gladys Werth. He grew up surrounded by many of his over 50 first cousins. Some of them, as well as more distant relatives, attended the grade school there before graduating with him from Willamina High School. Many remained his friends for life.
On June 17, 1943, Elmer married a high school classmate Elsie F. Clark. They were married for over 70 years and were the last two survivors of the Willamina Class of 1938, until her death in 2016. Until his death, Elmer was also the last person known to have ridden the rail line motor bus, the Galloping Goose, having taken it at the age of three with his mother from Valley Junction, east to connect with the steam locomotive to Newberg. He also clearly remembered the stock market crash of 1929 that resulted in the loss of his savings in the Willamina Bank.
He attended Oregon Agricultural College (now OSU) in Corvallis, majoring in Agriculture Engineering. In recognition of his academic achievement he became a member of Phi Kappa Phi. Elmer was enrolled in ROTC at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. After his college graduation in Corvallis, he applied for and was accepted for weather forecasting training in an Army Air Corp program at UCLA. With a 7-day leave part way through his course, he traveled by plane and train back to McMinnville, Oregon, to get married. After several duty assignments on the east coast and promotion to 1st Lieutenant, Elmer served in the Pacific Theater. He was stationed in the Philippines on the northern island of Luzon. Together with his men their mission was to accurately predict weather systems that might interfere with the planned invasion of Japan. After demobilization, he returned to Ft. Lewis and was honorably discharged from active duty in June 1946. For his service, he received a WWII Victory Medal, an American Theater Service Medal, an Asiatic Pacific service medal with 1 Bronze Star, and a Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Bronze Star.
Following his discharge he decided to join the family farm with his father. Over the course of his life, he involved himself with numerous boards and committees. These included church, school and fire district boards, Soil and Water Conservation Boards, the Polk County Planning Commission and many years as a local 4-H club leader. Throughout his life, Elmer was a frequent writer of Letters to the Editor in local newspapers. He also loved to travel, making trips to Mexico, New Zealand, Europe and Alaska. He never lost his love of fishing.
He is survived by his three children, Jo Yates of Dallas, and Jim and Dennis Werth of Valley Junction, a brother Dean Werth of Newberg, six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of his many friends and relatives that loved him deeply. To honor Elmer’s life, contributions to a charity of choice are welcomed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.