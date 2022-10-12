March 13, 1928 – Sept. 18, 2022
Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, Emily Helen McKeague, sadly passed away on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 84.
She was a loving, caring person who was always there when anyone needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Dallas, Oregon.
A loving mother and homemaker, Emily was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She was an animal lover and started her own goat dairy in Tepusquet Canyon, on the outskirts of Santa Maria, California.
In her later years she loved to go to the senior center for dancing and karaoke.
She was predeceased in 2003 by her loving husband Richard M McKeague.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Bonaccorso; her sons Kenneth, William and Robert McKeague; her step-son Richard McKeague; sisters Evelyn and Madeline; brother William; her partner Del Tilgner; her loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be planned in the spring of 2023 to recognize a full and wonderful life lived.
She requested that donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute in lieu of flowers at www.cancerresearch.org/en-us/join-the-cause/other-ways-to-give/memorial-honor-donations-gifts.
