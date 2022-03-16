March 3, 2022
Emmerson Kaydance Mohler, infant daughter of Alexander John Lee and Jessica Marie Pomeroy Mohler, walked on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
She is survived by her parents Alex and Jessica Mohler; grandparents Lila Pomeroy, Joe Alicea, Patrick Pomeroy, Kenneth Mohler, and Debra Nixon; great-grandparents Larry and Marilyn Mohler, Fay Fitzgerald, Charlotte Jeskey; Arthur Pomeroy, Peggy Pomeroy, Betty Alicea and Faye Roberts.
Services will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18, in the Grace Community Church. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
